Hospitalized child receives uplifting visit from church

A 7-year-old girl currently hospitalized after a severe car crash last year received a special visit Tuesday from a caring community.
The child, Memphis Hamman, received an uplifting moment when she was surprised with balloons and signs of encouragement from local church members.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inspiring South Florida
Memphis, who is also recovering from pneumonia, has endured an incredibly difficult last few months.
The child's mother was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not been able to visit her daughter.
Members of Journey Church in Lake Worth heard about Memphis' struggle and decided to take action, stopped by to pray for her and make her smile.
Memphis has been in and out of the hospital since last summer.
"Memphis was in a car accident on (US) 441 not long ago, and she is now paralyzed from the neck down, so she has Children's [Hospital] at Palms West as her family here. Lately, Memphis' spirits are just not where they normally are," said Megan Morley with Palms West Hospital.
The community succeeded, cheering her up and even dressing her up as a mermaid.
"I think everybody needs a cheerleader, and to see that many people loving her and supporting her is amazing," Dr. Alexandra Menillo said.
"As soon as I saw her face light up, it brought tears to my eyes, and that's why we went there for that smile. We started praying and immediately we found out she was at the window in her wheelchair, and she had the biggest smile on her face. That people can see the true heart of the church, that we are not about ourselves. We are here to be the light and the heart of the world that God created the church to be," Amanda Martell, director of outreach at Journey Church said.
