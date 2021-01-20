Hospitalized child receives uplifting visit from church

"As soon as I saw her face light up, it brought tears to my eyes, and that's why we went there for that smile. We started praying and immediately we found out she was at the window in her wheelchair, and she had the biggest smile on her face. That people can see the true heart of the church, that we are not about ourselves. We are here to be the light and the heart of the world that God created the church to be," Amanda Martell, director of outreach at Journey Church said.