Inauguration of VP Harris proud moment for Boca couple

The swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday was a historic moment for many reasons.
Harris is now the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
A couple from Boca Raton said this was a moment they will never forget.
"I had tears. … listen(ing) to her being sworn in, and these tears are just coming down," Ash Singh said.
Singh and her husband Jazz watched the inauguration ceremony from their home in Boca Raton.
Ash and Jazz are both from India and said the moment was overwhelming.
"I was so emotional. I was extremely emotional because I saw a woman that had a similar journey to mine," Ash Singh said.
She said seeing Harris step into the vice president role will break countless barriers.
"One day, when we are blessed to have kids, I have that ability to tell my daughter or son that their opportunities are not limited because of your background or where you are from," Ash Singh said.
Jazz said this was something neither of them will ever forget.
"There is really nothing more to say than this is maybe what we needed right now," Jazz Singh said.
"I don't think this could have happened at a much better time than this very moment to help mend this country back together," Ash Singh said.
The two own a hardware store in Boca Raton, but Ash said this day in history makes it impossible not to feel empowered.
"What are your next steps and I right now don't even know. ... I have this ability to create whatever I want on this canvas of life," Ash Singh said.
Scripps Only Content 2021