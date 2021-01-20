Jeremy Piven appearing at Palm Beach Improv this weekend

Golden Globe and Multiple Emmy Award winning actor, Jeremy Piven will be at the Palm Beach Improv this Thursday night through Saturday bringing you laughs and more.
You may know him best from his role as Ari Gold on the HBO hit show, "Entourage".
You can also look out for him in several upcoming projects including feature films like American Night and All Star weekend opposite Jamie Foxx.
He looks forward to taking to the comedy stage here in West Palm Beach, reflecting on what’s been a tough year for many people.
Palm Beach Improv show times are as follows: Thursday 8pm; Friday 730pm & 10pm; and Saturday 700pm & 930pm.
For more ticket info head to:
