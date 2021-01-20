Kamala Harris' inauguration inspires young girls to lead

Kamala Harris is now our first female, Black, and South Asian Vice President.
Many Americans watching today's Inauguration saw themselves reflected in the new Vice President, including Brianna Dwyer, a senior at Inlet Grove High School in Palm Beach County.
Dwyer has been inspired by the strides Vice President Kamala Harris has made in her career and continues to strive for excellence in and out of the classroom.
In addition to taking college courses at Palm Beach State College during her senior year, Dwyer is also the editor-in-chief for her school’s student news site.
She has a passion for journalism and is says she’s know for her personality and skills in whatever area challenged.
Dwyer considers Vice President Kamala Harris' to be a role model, knowing her inauguration a milestone moment in the United States.
She is the first woman, first Black American, and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the country’s second highest office.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath marking another key moment in American history as the nation’s first Latina Supreme Court Justice.
Vice President Harris was sworn in on two bibles.
One of the bibles belonged to Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court.
The second bible was from Regina Shelton, a woman who Harris considered to be like a second mother when growing up with her sister, Maya.
