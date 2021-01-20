Kamala Harris' inauguration inspires young girls to stay ambitious

Kamala Harris is now our first female, Black, and South Asian Vice President.
Many Americans watching today's Inauguration saw themselves reflected in the new Vice President, including sisters Brianna Dwyer and Kristacia Spence of Palm Beach County.
“Ms. Kamala Harris has showed me that the sky is certainly the limit and I'm going to reach for the sky,” said Brianna Dwyer, a senior at Inlet Grove High School in Riviera Beach.
Dwyer has been inspired by the strides Vice President Kamala Harris has made in her career and continues to strive for excellence in and out of the classroom.
In addition to taking college courses at Palm Beach State College, Dwyer is also the editor-in-chief for her school’s student news site.
“It makes me feel proud and most of all inspired because it's something historic that has never happened before,” said Dwyer. “She is the first female Vice President and she's also Black, so there is some representation there and that inspires me to go ahead and take risks when I need to take them.”
She has a passion for journalism and known for her ability to find the necessary skills to face any obstacles.
Dwyer and her sister consider Vice President Kamala Harris' to be a role model, knowing her inauguration is a milestone moment in the United States.
“It also pushes me as a young woman to know the sky's the limit,” said Kristacia Spence, a junior at Purdue University Global. “My motto typically is that hard work plus discipline are the keys to success and Ms. Kamala Harris definitely shows me that is possible."
She is the first woman, first Black American, and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the country’s second highest office.
"I'm just going to keep going,” said Spence.
