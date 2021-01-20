Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Jog Road in West Palm Beach

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Friday.
At 7:16 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, 62-year-old Donald Erickson of Lake Worth Beach was crossing Jog Road near the intersection of Southern Boulevard.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Jog Road.
The driver spotted Erickson enter his patch and begin to cross the intersection diagonally. The driver began braking, but was unable to avoid a collision.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Erickson was wearing all dark clothing, which contributed to the collision.
Erickson was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at 8:06 p.m.
