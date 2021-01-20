Publix vaccine appointments fill up rapidly in Palm Beach Co.

Appointments filled up quickly Wednesday morning for COVID-19 vaccines in Palm Beach County through the new Publix pharmacy portal.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said the site was inundated with people seeking to secure a spot.
"As many as 250,000 customers were on our site during this morning's scheduling event with 24,402 appointments booked in less than two hours," Brous said in a written statement.
Those who were unable to secure an appointment for a vaccine Wednesday should visit the site Friday at 6 a.m. At that time, more than 45,000 additional appointments will be available.
If you were in the queue Wednesday and unable to book an appointment, customers will begin the process with a fresh start. There are no placeholders in line from one day to another.
"As we receive additional vaccines, we'll continue to open the scheduler for additional appointments," Brous said.
For those who booked an appointment Wednesday, shots will be administered as early as Thursday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine would be offered at Publix pharmacies throughout Palm Beach County.
"It's by appointment only, so don't just show up," DeSantis said Tuesday.
Mary Celebre and her husband in Boca Raton woke up early Wednesday hoping to secure an appointment on the portal.
"I set the alarm for midnight thinking maybe they would put it on earlier, and I got up every hour after that," Celebre said.
Cindy Basen and her husband in Jupiter had three different laptops ready for when the Publix pharmacy portal went live at 6 a.m.
"We were feeling pretty confident we were going to get an appointment for my in-laws," Basen said.
Basen said she was put in a queue, but Publix's website was inundated.
"So we were pretty much shocked at that point because we had been waiting and thought with 67 Publix pharmacies in the county our chances were pretty favorable," Basen said.
Brous said the Publix vaccination website can handle high volumes of traffic. But Wednesday morning's experience is fueling frustrations for many regarding the vaccine rollout in Florida.
"That was very discouraging because I didn't know how to register, didn't know how to sign on and the next thing I know was fully booked," Celebre said.
Celebre said she will keep trying.
"As long as I get it, I don't care if I'm last, just so we are all able to get it," Celebre said.
To make an appointment at a Publix in Florida, click here.
