State cases rise by 9,816, second in row under 10,000; deaths increase by 162

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with record 1,610, surpassing the mark of 1,564 six days ago, as well as 33,355 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 603 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 10,497 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 441 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,608 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 586 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,734 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,591,066. No. 10 Spain 404 deaths and 34,291 cases after record 40,197 cases Friday.