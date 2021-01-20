State cases rise by 9,816, second in row under 10,000; deaths increase by 162

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 9,816, the second day in a row under 10,000, as deaths increased by 162, which was 25 more than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Monday were 129,180, one day after 103,370 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.97 percent one day after 9.17 and three days after 8.57, which was lowest since the lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25, with a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 12.84 on Jan. 5. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.47 one day after 8.68, a two-week low of 6.38 five days ago, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 11.6 on Jan. 5.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 11.83 percent one day after 12.58 with a two-week low 10.81 five days ago, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.34 Jan. 5. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,589,097 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California neared 3 million Tuesday.
Florida cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 9,659, which is different than the 9,816 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 8,002. The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Sunday's increase was 11,093 after Saturday's 12,119 and 16,875 Friday.
Last Tuesday's rise was 14,896.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 one Thursday ago then were slightly lower at 19,530 one Friday ago.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,875. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 625 one day after 525 and four days after a record 1,213 with Broward 844, St. Lucie 134, Martin 14, Indian River 77 and Okeechobee 12.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 85,615 for an average of 12,231 at 5.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 111,359 for an average of 15,908. The average since the first case, which was 325 days ago, is 4,890 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 25th at 62.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 116.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 319 days, the death toll has reached 24,436 for an average of 77 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 24,820, which rose by 1 to 384.
Florida was among 6 states posting triple-digit increases Tuesday as deaths in the U.S. passed 400,000 Tuesday, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 24 million Monday, five days after going past 23 million. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
On Saturday, residents' deaths passed 24,000, taking five days to rise more than 1,000. It took seven to increase past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The rise of 217 on Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. The last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Friday's increase was 186 then 205 Saturday and 133 Sunday.
The death increase of 185 one Friday ago at the time was the most since September. There were more deaths but they were for two days of data: 217 on Jan. 2.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 22 to 2,059 after 1 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 5 to 4,622 and Broward is third at 1,990 with 7 more.
St. Lucie rose by 5 to 459, Martin stayed at 228 and Indian River remained to 196. Okeechobee was still at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 39 deaths in South Florida of the 162 state total, which is 24.1 percent, there are 9,610, which is 39.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,209, an average of 173 and 5.2 percent, compared with 1,039 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 84 deaths over seven days for 4.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.5 percent with the world at 4.6 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 132 on Dec. 30.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 308 compared with 173 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 7,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 85 in one day. Fifteen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,045.
Hillsborough County decreased in a revision by 5 to 1,197 for fourth, Pinellas rose by 18 to 1,202 in fourth as Hillsborough County decreased in a revision by 5 to 1,197 to drop to fourth. Polk rose by 4 to 895 in sixth, Orange by 3 to 850 in seventh, Duval by 40 to 856 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 730 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,821,375 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week low of 8.4 percent one day after 9.03 and a two-week high of 10.5 Jan. 5. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.12 percent one day after 9.04 with a two-week low of 7.54 five days ago and a two-week high 10.74 Jan. 5.
St. Lucie's rate was 13.63 percent one day after 11.0, a two-week low of 10.17 percent two days ago and a two-week high of 18.71 Jan. 5. Martin's rate was a two-week of of 4.46 percent one day after 7.97 percent and a two-week high of 11.40 Jan. 5. Indian River's rate was 10.2 percent one day after 8.75 with 2.06 percent five days ago on an unusually high 4,570 negative tests and a two-week high of 15.36 Jan. 5. Okeechobee's rate of 8.82 percent on 124 negative tests was one day after 22.83 on 71 negative tests with a two-week high of 36.05 on 94 negative tests Jan. 5 and low of 8.42 on 250 tests Jan. 10. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,064,000 deaths and neared 96.6 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3 (-0.1), St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,138, U.S. 1,242, world 264.8. New York, which represents 10.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,127 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 133 people with no change with a rise of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,782 people 85 and older, an increase of 50 in one day.
Infant to 4: 29,085 cases, an increase of 442, and 456 were hospitalized, which rose by 4. Ages 5-14: 86,980 cases, an increase of 716 with 418 in the hospital at one time, which increased by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,115,782 of the 1,560,015 residents' cases. In that group, 1,484 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,320,880 cases. A total of 4,129 have died, with 17 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 23,726 with an increase of 146. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 81 to 16,595. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 133 to 14,368. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`317 from 9,252. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,297 vs. 7,252.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,596, rising 98, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,995 with an increase of 38 and Stuart at 4,231, a rise of 4.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 14 to 764 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 68,478 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 66,024 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,386 with 15 more compared with 14 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 611, St. Lucie by 12 to 1,178, Indian River by 5 to 567 and Okeechobee by 2 to 312.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 9,925, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 48. Palm Beach County is second at 880, with an increase of 7. Miami-Dade leads with 937.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 401,546 Tuesday, an increase of 2,583 and seven days after a record 4,462. Thirteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 20,781 at 5.5 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 181 to rise to 41,354 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of 146 deaths, after record 695 Jan. 9, at 33,739. No. 3 Texas with increase of U.S.-high 310 at 32,394. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 54 at 20,512.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 33, No. 7 Pennsylvania 77, No. 8 Michigan 41, No. 9 Massachusetts 45, No. 10 Georgia state-record 170.
Also with at least 50, No. 13 Indiana 126, No. 15 Louisiana 71, No. 23 Virginia 71, No. 12 Ohio 55, No. 19 Maryland 53, No. 24 Mississippi 51. Also No. 11 Arizona reported 1 and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 37.
Cases
Infections increased to 24,247,006 Tuesday with a rise of 172,348 after a record 302,506 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Tuesday was 225,423.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,996,968 with U.S.-high 23,794 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,135,028 (including probable) with 8,312 after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,258,087 with 12,512 three days after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,076,532 with 4,318 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-one reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 Arizona 6,417, No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,341, No. 6 Ohio 4,989, No. 7 Georgia 4,913, No. 18 Virginia 4,526, No. 11 North Carolina 4,058 (also reported 5,802 from day before), No. 12 New Jersey 3,761.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.9 percent of the 14,675 deaths, six days after a record 16,554 and 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 94,074 at 4.6 percent. One Tuesday ago, the deaths were 16,038.
Cases: Increased by 585,749 after a record 839,387 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Tuesday ago, the cases were 677,011.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,183 deaths for a total of 211,511 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 63,504 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,575,742.
No. 3 India: 137 deaths, the fewest in 8 months compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 152,556 and in third place. Cases: 10,064, the lowest in 7 months and compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,571,773. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: record 1,584 deaths Tuesday, surpassing the former mark of 1,314 six days ago for a total of 142,832 in fourth place. Cases: 18,894 four days after record 21,366.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 6,605 new deaths and 191,108 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with record 1,610, surpassing the mark of 1,564 six days ago, as well as 33,355 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 603 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 10,497 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 441 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,608 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 586 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,734 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,591,066. No. 10 Spain 404 deaths and 34,291 cases after record 40,197 cases Friday.
Also, No. 12 Germany reported 1,139 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 12,159 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 291 deaths and 4,835cases.
No. 9 Iran: 87 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,917 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 146 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,266 and 4,679 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 32 deaths and is at 10,591. Neighboring Norway 4 to rise to 525, as well as 422 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 46th behind Croatia with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 103 cases Wednesday after 144 cases Friday, the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 17 deaths Wednesday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,300 plus 403 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: record 104 deaths for a total of 4,700, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 5,321 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
