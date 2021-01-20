Trump commutes sentence of South Florida doctor

On his last day in office, President Donald Trump granted pardons to 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 more people.
A pardon absolves those who have committed federal crimes. Those charged by state and local agencies are not eligible for a pardon.
Among others pardoned Wednesday morning include rappers Kodak Black, Lil' Wayne, politicians Rep. Duke Cunningham, R-California, and Rep. Rick Renzi, R-Arizona.
Information released by the White House press secretary overnight confirms a South Florida doctor made the list.
Dr. Salomon Melgen's commutation was supported by members of Congress and his friends, family and former employees, according to the White House.
Melgen, who operated eye clinics from Delray Beach to Port Saint Lucie, was convicted in 2018 of health-care fraud and false statements. It was actually described by prosecutors as being connected to the biggest Medicare fraud in the nation's history.
Trump and his family members were not on the list of pardons released by the White House.
Scripps Only Content 2021