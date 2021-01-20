Trump waves to supporters along Southern Boulevard

It’s about a 12-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago.
On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump's motorcade slowed down that drive as he waved at his supporters along Southern Boulevard.
Whether supporters walked over to Southern Boulevard from their homes, drove here, or even flew here from other states, they all shared the same sentiment: they wanted to welcome now former President Trump home to Palm Beach County on what would be his last motorcade as president.
This wasn't Toni Parente’s first time seeing Trumps’s motorcade along the route to Mar-a-Lago. In fact, she usually can see it from her home.
"We actually can open the window and see out every time they come. It’s very cool, but this is the last time he’s coming as president, so we wanted to walk up and show our support," Parente said.
Standing and sitting, supporters claimed their spots along the sidewalks of Southern Boulevard to show Trump some love and support.
"We just wanted to welcome the president back and convince him to move to Texas," said Anita Bargas.
Bargas, Roxann Lewis, and Beverly Stricker all traveled together from Houston, Texas.
"We stayed up till three in the morning making our sign to bring out today," Bargas said.
Even though Air Force One was not expected till at least 11 a.m., the women set up by 8 a.m., hoping the now former president would catch a glimpse of their sign and support.
"For everything he did for us we feel like we owe him," Lewis said.
