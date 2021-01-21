Catholic schools now require COVID-19 test after air travel

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach have revised their coronavirus plan for the spring.
Superintendent Gary Gelo sent a message to parents Wednesday that included the diocese's revised COVID-19 plan.
While much of the diocese's protocols for the return to school last year remain in place, one significant addition is the new air travel policy.
Effective immediately, proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required for any student or employee who is returning from a trip involving air travel.
The test would need to be taken no sooner than five days after flying.
In the absence of a COVID-19 test, any student or employee who travels by air would be required to quarantine for 10 days from the date of return.
"Given the increasing number of cases around the country and travel at peak periods, this has become a necessary measure," Gelo wrote. "I understand that this could impact some families' plans for spring break and other long weekends for the remainder of the school year."
The Diocese of Palm Beach oversees all Catholic schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
It was not immediately clear how the policy would be enforced.
