Dept. of Health: Beware of fake sites offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

"Unfortunately, one of the links that the Martin County Department of Health was using was cloned and, again, here, unfortunately, residents here in Martin County went to the clone link and were making reservations," Maj. John Budensiek said."We're gonna have people, or we anticipate having people, coming to either the Martin County Department of Health or Stuart Beach to get vaccinations, which are not going to take place. This adds insult to injury. People's nerves are frayed. They've been waiting on this for a long time. They think their chance has finally come."