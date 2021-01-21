Donald Trump commutes West Palm Beach eye doctor's prison term

Salomon Melgen had served almost four of his 17-year prison term when Donald Trump commuted his sentence.
“It’s not unusual for presidents to issue a lot of pardons at the end of their presidency because controversial pardons can blowback on a president,” said Florida Atlantic University Political Science Professor Kevin Wagner.
He said many of former President Trump’s pardons will be seen as controversial.
In the case of Salomon Melgen, his West Palm Beach medical office was raided by FBI agents in 2013.
In 2017, Melgen was convicted of Medicare Fraud, and stealing $72-million.
Prosecutors said Melgen falsified records, billing the federal government for unnecessary treatments and surgeries of elderly patients.
Salomon Melgen’s appeals attorney released a statement on the commutation saying, “President Trump’s actions end a serious miscarriage of justice….not a single witness who worked for Dr. Melgen testified that he misdiagnosed or mistreated any patient with anything but good faith.”
Former President Trump bypassed the commutations of Melgen and others when he made his last-minute decisions.
“He (Trump) was pretty much offering pardons based on who approaches him and what he thinks of the petition, said Wagner.
It’s unclear who approached the former president on Melgen’s behalf.
Melgen was politically connected as he hosted fundraisers for several candidates at his home in North Palm Beach.
Melgen is expected to return to that home when he is released from federal prison this week.
