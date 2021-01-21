Police: Man threatened to blow up Florida Capitol

A Tallahassee man was arrested after he threatened to blow up the Florida Capitol, police said.
Mark Clark, 61, faces a charge of making a false bomb threat in reference to state-owned property.
According to a Tallahassee police report, an officer was called to the Corner Pocket bar on Apalachee Parkway after an employee overheard a man "talking about having a bomb at the Capitol" and that it would detonate at 8 a.m.
A witness told police that the man, later identified as Clark, was "wearing all green camouflage."
The Capitol was evacuated as a precaution while authorities investigated, but no explosive devices were found.
When the arresting officer confronted Clark about his comments, Clark laughed and said he "did not make any terrorist threats," the report said.
Scripps Only Content 2021