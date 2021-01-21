School District of Palm Beach County goes virtual for HBCU college tours

Some Palm Beach County high school students are taking their college tours virtually.
"I'm very ready to graduate," Temerah Williams said.
Williams knows her time is short at Palm Beach Lakes High School. Instead of continuing her education at a white institution, she's choosing an HBCU, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
"I'm not really from a Black area or minority area, so going to Palm Beach Lakes it really opened my eyes to what HBCU's can offer," she said.
She's already been accepted to several schools for next fall.
"I got a few acceptances in Alabama, Alabama A&M, Alabama State but in Florida, I'm looking at Florida A&M," she said.
Palm Beach County School District has been doing an HBCU recruiting tour for years.
"It started out with a charter bus and us traveling to nine schools over three days. And it devolved to last year we had close to thirty schools and awarded close to $15 million in scholarships," Eunice Vivar with Palm Beach County School District said.
This year the district had to adjust due to the pandemic. They've partnered with Dade, Broward, and Osceola Counties to set up an HBCU recruitment tour.
"We have over 34 schools over two weeks each committed to spending one hour during our tour to present information to our students and community and families," Vivar said.
Schools like Alabama State University, FAMU to Fort Valley State University in Georgia, to name a few. So, the question is how many students attend HBCU's from Palm Beach County?
"It's been a small percentage, less than 5 % of our students have gone to HBCU's," she said.
Williams said she has added inspiration because new Vice President Kamala Harris went to an HBCU, Howard University in Washington D.C.
"It's very inspiring to know that eventually some of us can do the same and just inspire as many people as she did," she said.
Scripps Only Content 2021