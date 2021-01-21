State's cases rise by 11,914, passing 1.6 million infections; deaths climb by 142

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 15,84, one day after record 1,610, as well as 38,905 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 524 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,571 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 310 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 26,784 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 597 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,152 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,633,952. No. 10 Spain 464 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and record 41,576 cases.