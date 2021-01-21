State's cases rise by 11,914, passing 1.6 million infections; deaths climb by 142

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 11,914 after two days in a row under 10,000 with total infections passing 1.6 million, taking 8 days to rise 100,000, as deaths increased by 142, which was 20 less than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 129,412, one day after 129,683 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 10.73 percent one day after 9.01 and four days after 8.59, which was lowest since the lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25, with a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 11.83 on Jan. 6. Palm Beach County's rate was 10.39 percent one day after 9.47, a two-week low of 6.39 six days ago, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 10.52 on Jan. 6.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 13.22 percent one day after 11.87 with a two-week low 10.82 six days ago, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 13.24 Jan. 7. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,601,011 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California passed 3 million Wednesday.
Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 11,615, which is different than the 11,914 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 9,816 Tuesday and 8,002 Monday. The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Last Wednesday's rise was 13,880.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,287. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 687 one day after 625 and five days after a record 1,213 with Broward 1,010, St. Lucie 156, Martin 59, Indian River 89 and Okeechobee 16.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 83,539 for an average of 11,934 at 5.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 107,566 for an average of 15,367. The average since the first case, which was 326 days ago, is 4,911 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 25th at 62.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 116.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 320 days, the death toll has reached 24,578 for an average of 77 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 24,965, which rose by 3 to 387.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit increases Wednesday as deaths in the U.S. passed 400,000 Tuesday, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 24 million Monday, five days after going past 23 million. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
On Saturday, residents' deaths passed 24,000, taking five days to rise more than 1,000. It took seven to increase past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths rose by 162 Tuesday after127 Monday. Last Wednesday the increase was 133.
The rise of 217 on Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. The last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Friday's increase was 186 then 205 Saturday and 133 Sunday.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 2 to 2,061 after 22 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 8 to 4,630 and Broward is third at 1,998 with 8 more.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 461, Martin stayed at 228 and Indian River remained to 196. Okeechobee was still at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 142 state total, which is 14.1 percent, there are 9,630, which is 39.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,182, an average of 169 and 5.1 percent, compared with 1,069 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 78 deaths over seven days for 3.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.4 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 132 on Dec. 30.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 454 compared with 308 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 7,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 216 in one day. Sixeen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,045.
Pinellas rose by 4 to 1,206 in fourth a Hillsborough County increased by 1 to 1,198 for fifth, Polk rose by 14 to 909 in sixth, Orange remained at 850 in seventh, Duval by 1 to 857 in eighth and Lee by 11 to 742 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,821,375 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week high of 10.71 one day after a two-week low of 8.45. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.99 percent one day after 8.16 with a two-week low of 7.55 six days ago and a two-week high 10.11 Jan. 6.
St. Lucie's rate was 12.45 percent one day after 13.72, a two-week low of 10.24 percent three days ago and a two-week high of 17.22 Jan. 9. Martin's rate was 10.77 percent one day after a two-week low of 4.46 percent and a two-week high of 10.81 Jan. 8. Indian River's rate was 9.02 percent one day after 10.07 with 2.06 percent six days ago on an unusually high 4,570 negative tests and a two-week high of 14.51 Jan. 8. Okeechobee's rate of 8.97 percent on 142 negative tests was one day after 8.96 on 122 negative tests with a two-week high of 31.36 on 116 negative tests Jan. 8 and low of 8.49 on 248 tests Jan. 10. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,082,000 deaths and neared 97.2 million cases Wdnesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.5 (-0.1), Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,144, U.S. 1,249, world 267.1. New York, which represents 10.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,127 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 135 people with no change with a rise of 2.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older:7,821 people 85 and older, an increase of 39 in one day.
Infant to 4: 29,395 cases, an increase of 210, and 460 were hospitalized, which rose by 4. Ages 5-14: 88,598 cases, an increase of 902 with 418 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,124,016 of the 1,571,840 residents' cases. In that group, 1,494 have died with an increase of 10 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,3307,761 cases. A total of 4,156 have died, with 47 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 23,900 with an increase of 174. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 88 to 16,683. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 104 to 114,472. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`386 from 9,317. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,351 vs. 7,297.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,724, rising 128, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,031 with an increase of 36 and Stuart at 4,261, a rise of 30.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 8 to 772 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 68,932 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 66,634 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,414 with 28 more compared with 15 the day before. Martin rose by 6 to 617, St. Lucie by 9 to 1,187, Indian River remained at 567 and Okeechobee by 1 to 313.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,968, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 43. Palm Beach County is second at 882, with an increase of 2. Miami-Dade leads with 937.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 406,001 Wednesday, an increase of 4,229 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Twenty-five states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 20,862 at 54 percent. The rise one Wednesday ago was 3,963.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 219 to rise to 41,587 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 694 deaths, after record 695 Jan. 9, at 34,433 No. 3 Texas with increase of 450 at 32,844. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 122 at 20,664.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 107, No. 7 Pennsylvania record 401, No. 8 Michigan 40, No. 9 Massachusetts 78, No. 10 Georgia 149.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 262, No. 14 Tennessee 86, No. 12 Ohio 73, No. 30 Nevada state-record 71, No. 24 Mississippi 64, No. 23 Virginia 63, No. 13 Indiana 62, No. 29 Iowa 62, No. 16 North Carolina 61, No. 15 Louisiana 59, No. 20 South Carolina 56, No. 27 Arkansas 55, No. 35 Wisconsin 50, No. 31 Kansas 50 (two days). No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., none.
Cases
Infections increased to 24,432,807 Wednesday with a rise of 179,446 after a record 302,506 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Wednesday was 230,166.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,019,371 with 22,403 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,066,283 (including probable) with U.S.-high 25,512 confirmed and 30,529 total after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,271,451 with 13,364 four days after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,081,354 with 4,822 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-five reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 North Carolina 6,475, No. 6 Ohio 6,378, No. 8 Pennsylvania 5,984, No. 7 Georgia 5,722, No. 11 Arizona 4,845, No. 12 New Jersey 4,582, No. 18 Virginia 4,515, No. 9 Tennessee 4,483, No. 16 Massachusetts 3,987, No. 31 Kansas 3,590 (two days), No. 21 South Carolina 3,567, No. 25 Kentucky 3,433, No. 20 Alabama 3,211.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.3 percent of the a record 17,299 deaths, one week after the previous record 16,555 and 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 94,995 at 4.8 percent. One Wednesday ago, the deaths were 16,555.
Cases: Increased by 671,198 after a record 839,387 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Wednesday ago, the cases were 755,746.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,382 deaths for a total of 212,893 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 64,126 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,639,868.
No. 3 India: 162 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 152,718 and in third place. Cases: 13,823 compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,595,660. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,539 deaths one day after 1,584 for a total of 144,371 in fourth place. Cases: 20,548 five days after record 21,366.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 6,692 new deaths and 230,769 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 15,84, one day after record 1,610, as well as 38,905 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 524 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,571 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 310 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 26,784 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 597 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,152 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,633,952. No. 10 Spain 464 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and record 41,576 cases.
Germany reported 1,052 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 to move past Colombia into 11th (390), and 18,525 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 443 deaths and 6,919 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 84 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,182 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 182 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,448 and 5,244 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 31 deaths and is at 10,797. Neighboring Norway 18 to rise to 543, as well as 431 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 46th behind Croatia with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 144 cases Thursday, tying the number Friday that was the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 16 deaths Thursday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,316 plus 400 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 92 deaths one day after record 104 deaths for a total of 4,792, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 5,550 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
Scripps Only Content 2021