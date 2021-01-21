Will Trump try to form his own political party?

If former President Donald Trump is looking to make a comeback in 2024, it may not be as a Republican.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump has recently spoken with associates about forming a new political party.
According to people familiar with the matter, Trump would want to call the new political faction the Patriot Party, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Trump has switched political parties several times through the years, at one point becoming a Democrat.
As he left Washington for the final time as president, Trump hinted at a return.
"We will be back in some form," Trump said Wednesday before boarding Air Force One for the last time.
Trump skipped President Joe Biden's inauguration, instead retreating to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.
