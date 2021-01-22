7 rescued by Coast Guard after boat collision off Fort Pierce

The Coast Guard said they rescued seven people Wednesday night after two boats collided off of Fort Pierce.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., about 13 miles east of Fort Pierce.
Officials said they received a report from a good Samaritan about the collision and that both vessels were taking on water.
The Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the scene and transported the seven boaters back to shore. No injuries were reported.
Salvage crews separated a 29-foot vessel off the stern of the 30-foot vessel and towed both boats to Taylor Creek.
"The seven people aboard both vessels wore their life jackets, which could have saved their lives if they fell in the water during the collision," Petty Officer Second Class Chase Percival said in a written statement. "Not only should people wear life jackets, it is also important for mariners to use their navigation lights at night, check the weather before going out, have a marine radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon available in case of an emergency."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.
