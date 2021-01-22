State's deaths rise by 161, toll including nonresidents passes 25,000; cases up 12,873

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 12,873, less than 1,000 more than the day before, including Palm Beach County passing 100,000 infections, as deaths increased by 161, compared with 142 the day before, and the toll including nonresidents passed 25,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 176,768, one day after 129,136 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.54 percent, which is lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25, one day after 10.71, with a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 11.64 on Jan. 7. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.29 percent one day after 10.39, a two-week low of 6.40 seven days ago, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 10.42 on Jan. 11.
The state's total daily positivity rate was a 10-week low of 10.72 percent one day after 13.24 with a record 26.34 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 13.24 Jan. 7. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,613,884, including 100,208 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California passed 3 million Wednesday.
Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 12,683, which is different than the 12,873 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 11,914 Wednesday after two days under 10,000 -- 9,816 Tuesday and 8,002 Monday. The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Last Thursday's rise was 13,720.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 16.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,153. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 829 one day after 687 and five days after a record 1,213 with Broward 1,096, St. Lucie 155, Martin 63, Indian River 112 and Okeechobee 19. Miami-Dade has the most cases in South Florida with 352,405 and Broward is second at 162,720, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 82,692 for an average of 11,813 at 5.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 101,470 for an average of 14,496. The average since the first case, which was 327 days ago, is 4,935 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 25th at 54.3 with Arizona No. 1 at 95.8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 321 days, the death toll has reached 24,739 for an average of 77 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 25,128, which rose by 2 to 389.
Florida was among 13 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Thursday as deaths in the U.S. passed 400,000 Tuesday, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 24 million Monday, five days after going past 23 million. The first case was reported in Washington one year ago, Jan. 21. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
On Saturday, residents' deaths passed 24,000, taking five days to rise more than 1,000. It took seven to increase past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths rose by 142 Wednesday after 162 Tuesday and 127 Monday.
The rise of 217 one week ago Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. Before the increases this month, the last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 5 to 2,066 after 2 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 14 to 4,644 and Broward is third at 2,004 with 6 more.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 463, Martin by 4 to 232 and Indian River by 4 to 200. Okeechobee was still at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 35 deaths in South Florida of the 161 state total, which is 21.7 percent, there are 9,665, which is 39.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,126, an average of 161 and 4.8 percent, compared with 1,069 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 57 deaths over seven days for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.4 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 132 each on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31..
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 350 compared with 454 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 7,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 337 in one day. Seventeen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, West Virginia at 1,849. Rhode Island rose to 2,076 with 18 more deaths.
Hillsborough County increased by 17 to 1,215 to rise to fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 2 to 1,208. Polk rose by 5 to 914 in sixth, Duval by 6 to 863 in seventh, Orange by 7 to 857 in eighth and Lee by 4 to 746 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,910,668 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week low of 7.62 percent one day after a two-week high of 10.69. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.14 percent one day after 7.95 with a two-week low of 7.56 seven days ago and a two-week high 9.83 Jan. 7.
St. Lucie's rate was 10.56 percent one day after 12.52, a two-week low of 10.24 percent four days ago and a two-week high of 17.24 Jan. 9. Martin's rate was 5.99 percent one day 10.65 percent, two days after a two-week low of 4.46 percent and a two-week high of 10.82 Jan. 8. Indian River's rate was 8.33 percent one day after 8.93 with 2.06 percent seven days ago on an unusually high 4,569 negative tests and a two-week high of 14.52 Jan. 8. Okeechobee's rate of 7.79 percent on 225 negative tests was one day after 8.97 on 142 negative tests with a two-week high of 31.55 on 115 negative tests Jan. 8 and low of 8.49 on 248 tests Jan. 10. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which passed 2,098,000 deaths and passed 98.0 million cases Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2 (-0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6 (+0.1), Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.8 (-0.1).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,152, U.S. 1,267, world 269.2. New York, which represents 10.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,149 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 136 people with a rise of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older:7,821 people 85 and older, an increase of 49 in one day.
Infant to 4: 29,662 cases, an increase of 267, and 460 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 89,703 cases, an increase of 1,105 with 420 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,132,828 of the 1,584,442 residents' cases. In that group, 1,501 have died with an increase of 7 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,341,221 cases. A total of 4,192 have died, with 36 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 24,102 with an increase of 102. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 104 to 16,787. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 114 to 14,5862. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`471from 9,386. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,433 vs. 7,351.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,820, rising 96, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,082 with an increase of 51 and Stuart at 4,279, a rise of 18.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 8 to 780 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 69,202 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 67,036 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,440 with 26 more compared with 28 the day before. Martin rose by 3 to 620, St. Lucie by 3 to 1,190, Indian River by 7 to 574 and Okeechobee by 2 to 315.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,012, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 44. Palm Beach County is second at 882, with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 937.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 409,877 Wednesday, an increase of 3,730 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Twenty-three states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 21,180 at 5.4 percent. The rise one Thursday ago was 3,929.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 200 to rise to 41,787 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 571 deaths, after record 695 Jan. 9, at 34,5,004. No. 3 Texas with risee of 441 at 33,285. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 98 at 20,760.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 123, No. 7 Pennsylvania 260, No. 8 Michigan 148, No. 9 Massachusetts 75, No. 10 Georgia 100.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 244, No. 16 North Carolina 139, No. 14 Tennessee 128, No. 12 Ohio 109, No. 20 Alabama 96, No. 23 Virginia 79, No. 13 Indiana 64, No. 15 Louisiana 59, No. 32 Kentucky 58, No. 33 Oklahoma 55, No. 27 Arkansas 55, No. 28 Iowa 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 125 after data issues Wednesday.
Cases
Infections increased to 24,619,797 Thursday with a rise of 185,314 after a record 302,506 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Thursday was 235,561.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,039,044 with 19,673 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,188,643 (including probable) with U.S.-high 21,422, including 3,052 probable, after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,285,337 with 13,886 five days after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,086,333 with 4,979 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-seven reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 9 Arizona 9,398, No. 6 Ohio 7,291, No. 10 North Carolina 7,187, No. 7 Georgia 5,908, No. 8 Pennsylvania 5,664, No. 16 Massachusetts 4,821, No. 12 New Jersey 4,094, No. 18 Virginia 4,013, No. 23 Louisiana 3,856, No. 13 Indiana 3,733, No. 25 Kentucky 3,728, No. 11 Tennessee 3,492, No. 21 South Carolina 3,363, No. 30 Kentucky 3,106.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 26.3 percent of the 16,578 deaths, one day after a record 17,360 deathsa nd 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 96,040 at 4.8 percent. One Thursday ago, the deaths were 15,692.
Cases: Increased by 664,932 after a record 842,872 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Thursday ago, the cases were 752,399.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,335 deaths for a total of 214,228 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 59,946 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,699,814.
No. 3 India: 151 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 152,853 and in third place. Cases: 15,290 compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,611,738. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: record 1,803 deaths, surpassing the record of 1,539 deaths one day ago for a total of 146,174 in fourth place. Cases: record 22,339.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,859 new deaths and 230,310cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,290, two days after record 1,610, as well as 37,892 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 521 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 14,078 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 346 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 22,848 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 612 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,887 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,655,839. No. 10 Spain 404 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and record 44,357 cases.
No. 11 Germany reported 855 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 18,700 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 419 deaths and 7,152 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 93 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,204 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 160 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,591 and 5,955 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 29 deaths and is at 10,921. Neighboring Norway 1 to rise to 544, as well as 372 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 46th behind Croatia with 4,635. China added 103 cases Friday.
South Korea: 12 deaths Friday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,328 plus 344 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 94 deaths two days after record 104 deaths for a total of 4,886, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 5,653 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
South Africa reported 647 deaths with the record 839 two days earlier to move up to 14th past Peru (117).
