Broward Co. beating, carjacking suspect arrested in Port St. Lucie

A suspect in a beating and carjacking in Broward County has been arrested in Port St. Lucie.
Antonio Romano, 28, was arrested by St. Lucie County sheriff's deputies Thursday morning.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Romano struck a woman multiple times in her head and face before stealing her car last Sunday in Oakland Park.
The 63-year-old victim told deputies she was feeding stray cats in a vacant parking lot along West Oakland Park Boulevard when she was attacked.
She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her car was later found abandoned in Lauderhill.
Romano faces one count of attempted murder and one count of carjacking without a firearm or weapon. He remained in a St. Lucie County jail Saturday morning.
