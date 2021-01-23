Daily first-time positivity rates plunge: State to 6.54%, Palm Beach County to 5.88%

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,401, three days after record 1,610, as well as 40,261 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 472 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,633 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 429 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,292 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 580 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,513 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,677,352. No. 10 Spain 400 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and 42,885 cases one day after record 44,357.