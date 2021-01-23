Fla. teen sentenced for killing mom during fight over grades

A judge has sentenced a Florida teenager to 45 years in prison for strangling his mother and disposing of her body during an argument over his grades.
Friday's sentencing came a month after Gregory Ramos pleaded guilty to killing Gail Cleavenger in 2018 when he was 15.
During a hearing, the judge said the sentence could be reviewed in 25 years.
The judge also ordered Ramos to remain on probation for the rest of his life after his release from prison.
Prosecutors said Ramos confessed to strangling his mother after they argued over his grades.
