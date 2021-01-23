Komen handing out shirts today to Race For the Cure participants

January 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 1:30 PM

Saturday afternoon until 2pm, Komen is hosting a curbside packet pick-up for people who have registered for the virtual Komen Race for the Cure, which is Saturday, January 30th.

Today's curbside pick-up is on the second level of the parking lot between Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Several volunteers are helping hand out the packets.

The next packet pick-up is Wednesday, January 27th, 11am to 7pm.

This pick-up location will be at The Gardens Mall on the second floor near Nordstrom.

