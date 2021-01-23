Komen handing out shirts today to Race For the Cure participants

Saturday afternoon until 2pm, Komen is hosting a curbside packet pick-up for people who have registered for the virtual Komen Race for the Cure, which is Saturday, January 30th.
Today's curbside pick-up is on the second level of the parking lot between Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Several volunteers are helping hand out the packets.
The next packet pick-up is Wednesday, January 27th, 11am to 7pm.
This pick-up location will be at The Gardens Mall on the second floor near Nordstrom.
