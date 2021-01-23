Seniors wait in sun for hours to get vaccine in West Delray

Hundreds of senior citizens waited in line for hours in the sun Friday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in southern Palm Beach County.
"For old people, it's really difficult," said Sally Giordano, Delray Beach resident.
Deputies were at the scene to hand out water to people in line at the South County Civic Center on Jog Road in West Delray Beach.
Some people said they waited more than two hours to get inside the building to get their shot.
Adding to the concern was the warm day with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.
"People were overheated," said Giordano. "We're having trouble breathing. A couple of times, the medics had to come and take them."
Medical personnel was on hand to help with those dealing with the conditions.
It was an experience that many people were not expecting.
"We were in line like two-and-a-half hours, and people were fainting, and we waiting in the sun, so it was really, really bad," said one woman in line.
Health department officials said the Health Care District of Palm Beach County held the vaccine distribution event. WPTV has reached out to them for comment.
