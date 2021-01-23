State's residents' deaths rise by 272, just 4 from record; cases up 13,719

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 272, just 4 from the record on Aug. 11, with the total toll of residents taking six days to surpass 25,000 from 24,000, as cases rose by 13,719, less than 1,000 more than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.
With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day is 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 11 of 276 residents and 1 nonresident. At the time there were 8,685 deaths.
Of residents' deaths, 90 were 85 and older and 85 were in long-term care facilities.
Tests reported from labs Thursday were 131,117, one day after 176,372 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week high of 12.37, one day after 8.56 percent, which is lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25 with a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was a two-week highh of 10.92 percent one day after 7.39, a two-week low of 6.41 Jan. 13, and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was a two-week high of 15.78 one day after a two-week low of 8.56 with a record 26.34 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 13.24 Jan. 7. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 322 days, the death toll has reached 25,011 for an average of 78 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 25,405, which rose by 5 to 394.
Florida was among 10 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Friday as deaths in the U.S. passed 400,000 Tuesday, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 24 million Monday, five days after going past 23 million. The first case was reported in Washington one year ago, Jan. 21. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
On Saturday, residents' deaths passed 24,000, taking five days to rise more than 1,000. It took seven to increase past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths rose by 161 Thursday and 142 Wednesday .
The rise of 217 one week ago Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. Before the increases this month, the last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23. The record was 276 on Aug. 11.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 17 to 2,083 after 5the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 34 to 4,678 and Broward is third at 2,011 with 7 more.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 465, Martin by 6 to 238 and Indian River by 8 to 208. Okeechobee was still at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 66 deaths in South Florida of the 272 state total, which is 24.3 percent, there are 9,731, which is 38.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,212, an average of 173 and 5.1 percent, compared with 1,133 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 65 over seven days for 3.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.6 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,627,603, including 101,019 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California passed 3 million Wednesday.
Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 13,435, which is different than the 13,719 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 12,873 and 11,914 Wednesday after two days under 10,000 -- 9,816 Tuesday and 8,002 Monday. The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Last Friday's rise was 16,875.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 16.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,299. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 811 one day after 829 and six days after a record 1,213 with Broward 1,176, St. Lucie 163, Martin 64, Indian River 86 and Okeechobee 33. Miami-Dade has the most cases in South Florida with 354,704 and Broward is second at 163,896, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 79,536 for an average of 11,362 at 5.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 98,185 for an average of 14,116. The average since the first case, which was 328 days ago, is 4,962 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 53.8 with Arizona No. 1 at 99.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 139 on Jan. 6.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 453 compared with 350 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 7,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 465 in one day. Eighteen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 26th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Nebraska at 1,868 and West Virginia at 1,856. Rhode Island has the same number at the county: 2,083.
Hillsborough County increased by 5 to 1,215 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 1 to 1,209. Polk rose by 6 to 920 in sixth, Orange by 36 to 893 in seventh, Duval by 1 to 864 in eighth and Lee by 4 to 750 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,126,056 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.53 percent one day a two-week high of 10.83 one day after a two-week low of 7.64. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week high of 13.52 one day after a two-week low of 7.14.
St. Lucie's rate was 14.71 percent one day after 10.38, a two-week low of 10.17 percent five days ago and a two-week high of 17.25 Jan. 9. Martin's rate was 9.53 percent one day after 6.1, two-week low of 4.46 three days ago and a two-week high of 10.82 Jan. 8. Indian River's rate was 13.4 percent one day after 8.48 with 2.08 percent Jan. 13 on an unusually high 4,565 negative tests and a two-week high of 14.54 Jan. 8. Okeechobee's rate of 28.48 percent on 88 negative tests was one day after 7.44 on 224 negative tests with a two-week high of 31.55 on 115 negative tests Jan. 8 and low of 8.55 on 246 tests Jan. 10. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,115,000 deaths and passed 98.7 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5 (-0.1), Martin 2.6 (+0.1), Indian River 2.3 (+0.1) and Okeechobee 1.8..
Deaths per million: Florida 1,165, U.S. 1,281, world 271.3. New York, which represents 10.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,162 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 136 people with a rise of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,960 people 85 and older, an increase of 90 in one day.
Infant to 4: 29,970 cases, an increase of 308, and 461 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 90,758 cases, an increase of 1,055 with 423 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,142,262 of the 1,597,849 residents' cases. In that group, 1,512 have died with an increase of 1 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,352,439 cases. A total of 4,214 have died, with 22 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 24,375 with an increase of 273. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 135 to 16,922. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 115 to 14,701. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`584 from 9,471. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,533 vs. 7,433.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,039, rising 219, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,153 with an increase of 71 and Stuart at 4,334, a rise of 55.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 5 to 785 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 69,735 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 67,036 463 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,462 with 22 more compared with 26 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 624, St. Lucie by14 to 1,204, Indian River by 3 to 577 and Okeechobee by 2 to 317.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,097, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 85. Palm Beach County is second at 889, with a rise of 7. Miami-Dade leads with 938.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 414,004 Friday, an increase of 3,655 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Seventeen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 21,505 at 5.5 percent. The rise one Friday ago was 3,802.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 192 to rise to 41,969 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high and state-record 764 deaths, surpassing the mark of 695 Jan. 9, at 34,768. No. 3 Texas with rise of 422 at 33,707. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 118 at 20,875.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 95, No. 7 Pennsylvania 193, No. 8 Michigan 17, No. 9 Massachusetts 80, No. 10 Georgia 162.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 229, No. 16 North Carolina 125,No. 20 Alabama 107, No. 14 Tennessee 93, No. 12 Ohio 81, No. 9 Massachusetts 80, No. 23 Virginia 62, No. 19 Maryland 57, No. 27 Arkansas 53. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 125 after data issues Wednesday.
Cases
Infections increased to 24,817,934Friday with a rise of 190,259 after a record 302,506 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Friday was 241,576
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,062,768 with 23,024 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,211,289 (including probable) with U.S.-high 21,840, including 3,978 probable, after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,300,481with 15,144 six days after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,093,375 with 7,042 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-six reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 North Carolina 7,436, No. 9 Arizona 9,398, No. 7 Georgia 6,515, No. 8 Pennsylvania 5,338, No. 16 Massachusetts 4,935, No. 6 Ohio 4,278, No. 18 Virginia 4,147, No. 11 Tennessee 4,064, No. 25 Kentucky 3,728, No. 12 New Jersey 3,694, No. 13 Indiana 3,560, No. 20 Alabama 3,551, No. 21 South Carolina 3,528.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.9 percent of the 15,953 deaths, one day after a record 17,360 deaths and 20.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 91,834 at 4.8 percent. One Friday ago, the deaths were 14,940.
Cases: Increased by 652,952 after a record 842,872 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Thursday ago, the cases were 752,399.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,071 deaths for a total of 215,299 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 55,319 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,755,133.
No. 3 India: 153 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 153,032 and in third place. Cases: 15,290 compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,625,428. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,440 days one day after record 1,803 deaths for a total of 147,614 in fourth place. Cases: 21,007 one day after record 22,339.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,881 new deaths and 225,290 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,401, three days after record 1,610, as well as 40,261 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 472 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,633 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 429 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,292 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 580 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,513 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,677,352. No. 10 Spain 400 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and 42,885 cases one day after record 44,357.
No. 11 Germany reported 869 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 16,366 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 346 deaths and 6,640 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 75 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,305 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 206 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,828 and 5,957 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 31 deaths and is at 11,005. Neighboring Norway no deaths to remain as 544, as well as 306 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death one week ago Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 47th behind Croatia with 4,635. China added 107 cases Saturday.
South Korea: 9 deaths Satuday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,337 plus 430 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: record 108 for a total of 4,994, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 5,045 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 647 deaths with the record 839 three days earlier and 11,761 cases.
