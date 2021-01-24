28-acre outdoor park opens for residents to enjoy

A new 28-acre outdoor park is now open for Port St. Lucie residents to enjoy.
The Winterlakes Neighborhood Park is now the largest park in the city. It's located at 5241 NW Jannebo St. near the Torrino neighborhood.
In 2017, public meetings were held by the city and residents to decide how to develop the massive piece of land.
"We are excited at this opportunity to provide a large, open green space in the northern section of the city for our residents to enjoy various recreational and leisure opportunities," said Sherman Conrad, director of Port St. Lucie Parks and Recreation.
The park contains basketball courts, a shaded playground, dog parks with sections for small, medium and large dogs, picnic tables with grills, tennis and pickleball courts, fitness stations and plenty of open space for practice fields.
"It's getting kind of annoying staying at home all of the time and then just going outside and finding this, it's pretty fun," said Jonathan Garcia, 11.
Phase II of the park is set to begin at the end of 2021.
It includes more pavilions, a fishing pier, volleyball courts and a new maintenance building.
