Bucs can become first team to play Super Bowl at home

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to make history at Green Bay on Sunday. If they do, it might come with an asterisk.
No team has ever played a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
Tom Brady and the Bucs will try to become the first to do so by winning the NFC championship game against the Packers.
The Super Bowl will take place two weeks later at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The prize would be much different this year, though, because the Super Bowl will be played in front of far fewer fans than usual.
