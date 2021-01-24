Cirque Italia traveling Water Circus visits West Palm Beach

The Cirque Italia Circus was in West Palm Beach this weekend wrapping up their 4-day "water circus gold" show.
The water circus offers unique experiences that you won't find elsewhere.
One feature is a 35,000 gallon water stage that lets the audience dive into the magical world of Cirque Italia.
"It’s the only one traveling in the United States at this moment. We are also completely animal free. Which again is very different," said Abbey Lawley, a performer with Cirque Italia. "We have performers from all over the world. Mexico, Romania, Portugal, Brazil."
Their final show in West Palm Beach is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach Kennel Club located at 1111 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach.
Face masks are required for entry and hand sanitizing stations have been placed around the big blue and white tent.
Their next stop will be in St. Augustine from February 4-7.
