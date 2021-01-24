Daily first-time positivity rates plunge: State to 6.54%, Palm Beach County to 5.88%

Florida's first-time positivity rate declined to the lowest level in nearly two months as Florida's daily coronavirus tests reached an alltime high of 220,276. Also, state residents' deaths rose by 155, one day after a near-record 272, as cases increased by 12,311, compared with 13,719 Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Friday surpassed the previous mark of 217,673 on Dec. 31 and one day after 110,249, the lowest in two weeks. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.54 percent, the lowest since 6.24 on Nov. 26, one day after a two-week high of 12.39 with a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.88 percent on 12,693 negative tests, the lowest since 5.78 Dec. 13 one day after a two-week high of 10.95 with the record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.35, the lowest since 8.1 on Nov. 26 one day after a two-week high of 15.84 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 323 days, the death toll has reached 25,164 for an average of 78 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 25,561, which rose by 3 to 397.
Florida was among 10 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Saturday as deaths in the U.S. passed 400,000 Tuesday, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 24 million Monday, five days after going past 23 million. The first case was reported in Washington one year ago, Jan. 21. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
Deaths surpassed 25,000 on Friday, taking six days from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
With five additional nonresident deaths Friday, the total for the day is 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 11 of 276 residents and 1 nonresident. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 161 Thursday and 142 Wednesday .
The rise of 217 one week ago Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. Before the increases this month, the last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23. The record was 276 on Aug. 11.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 10 to 2,093 after 17 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 25 to 4,703 and Broward is third at 2,018 with 7 more.
St. Lucie rose by 5 to 470, Martin went down in a data revision to 236 and Indian River was up by 4 to 212. Okeechobee was still at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 49 deaths in South Florida of the 153 state total, which is 32.0 percent, there are 9,780, which is 38.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,160, an average of 166 and 4.8 percent, compared with 1,200 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 60 over seven days for 3.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.4 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,639,914, including 101,831 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California passed 3 million Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 12,157, which is different than the 12,311 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 12,873 Thursday and 11,914 Wednesday after two days under 10,000 -- 9,816 Tuesday and 8,002 Monday. The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Last Saturday's rise was 12,119.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,334. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 812 one day also after 811 and seven days after a record 1,213 with Broward 1,149, St. Lucie 159, Martin 32, Indian River 83 and Okeechobee 19. Miami-Dade has the most cases in South Florida with 357,038 and Broward is second at 165,045, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 79,728 for an average of 11,390 at 5.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 95,489 for an average of 13,641. The average since the first case, which was 329 days ago, is 4,985 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 51.8 with Arizona No. 1 at 97.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 143 on Jan. 6.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 267 compared with 453 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 6,700 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 204 in one day. Nineteen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Nebraska at 1,868 and West Virginia at 1,856. Rhode Island has the same number at the county: 2,083.
Hillsborough County increased by 17 to 1,233 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 11 to 1,220. Polk rose by 8 to 928 in sixth, Orange stayed at 893 in seventh, Duval decreased by 1 to 863 in eighth and Lee by 21 to 771 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,126,056 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week low of 6.31 percent one day after a two-week high of 10.94. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week low of 5.47 percent one day after a high of 13.45.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week low of 8.93 percent one day after 14.79 and a two-week high of 17.29 Jan. 9. Martin's rate was a two-week low of 3.21 percent one day after 9.67 and a two-week high of 10.57 three days ago. Indian River's rate was 5.23 percent one day after a two-week high of 13.26 with 2.09 percent Jan. 13 on an unusually high 4,552 negative tests and a two-week high of 14.54 Jan. 8. Okeechobee's rate of 13.16 percent on 132 negative tests was one day after 27.27 on 88 negative tests with a two-week high of 27.67 on 115 negative tests Jan. 9 and low of 7.05 on 224 negative tests two days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,129,000 deaths and neared 99.3 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.6 (+0.1), Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.3 and Okeechobee 1.8.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,173, U.S. 1,292, world 273.1. New York, which represents 10.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,170 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 136 people with a rise of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,019 people 85 and older, an increase of 59 in one day.
Infant to 4: 30,288 cases, an increase of 318, and 461 were hospitalized, which didn't chanfe. Ages 5-14: 91,729 cases, an increase of 971 with 424 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,1508,941 of the 1,609,953 residents' cases. In that group, 1,520 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,362,656 cases. A total of 4,245 have died, with 31 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 24,607 with an increase of 232. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 96 to 17,018 16,922. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 102 to 14,803. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`664 from 9,584. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,595 vs. 7,533.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,134 rising 95, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,212 with an increase of 59 and Stuart at 4,353, a rise of 19.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 3 to 788 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 70,002 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 67,790 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,474 with 12 more compared with 22 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 626, St. Lucie by 5 to 1,209, Indian River by 1 to 578 and Okeechobee by 3 to 320.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,112, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 15. Palm Beach County is second at 893, with a rise of 4. Miami-Dade leads with 939.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 417,394 Saturday, an increase of 3,287 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Eighteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 21,544 at 5.4 percent. The rise one Saturday ago was 3,352.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 160 to rise to 42,134 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 593 one day after state-record 764 deaths at 36,361. No. 3 Texas with rise of 407 at 34,114. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 63 at 20,934.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 97, No. 7 Pennsylvania 205, No. 8 Michigan 221, No. 9 Massachusetts 78, No. 10 Georgia 128.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 169, No. 16 North Carolina 122, No. 20 Alabama 114, No. 12 Ohio 81, No. 23 Virginia 77, No. 21 South Carolina 63, No. 30 Nevada 53, No. 11 Indiana 50. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 49 Friday.
Cases
Infections increased to 24,991,122 Saturday with a rise of 172,343 after a record 298,031 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Saturday was 202,758.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,085,040 with U.S.-high 36,361 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,289,961 (including probable) with 20,471, including 3,327probable, after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,314,267with 13,786 seven days after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,098,521 with 5,152 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty state reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 9 Arizona 7,616, No. 10 North Carolina 7,181, No. 7 Georgia 6,572, No. 12 New Jersey 6,115, No. 6 Ohio 5,859, No. 8 Pennsylvania 5,785, No. 18 Virginia 4,904, No. 16 Massachusetts 4,330, No. 24 Oklahoma 4,157, No. 11 Tennessee 4,029, No. 25 Kentucky 3,795, No. 21 South Carolina 3,435, No. 20 Alabama 3,355, No. 13 Indiana 3,188.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.8 percent of the 13,823 deaths, three days after a record 17,487 deaths and 20.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 97,827 at 4.8 percent. One Saturday ago, the deaths were 13,493.
Cases: Increased by 574,547, after a record 842,873 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Saturday ago, the cases were 680,976.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,176 deaths for a total of 216,475 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 61,121 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,816,254.
No. 3 India: 152 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 153,184 and in third place. Cases: 14,256 compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,639,684. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,470 deaths two days after record 1,803 deaths for a total of 149,084 in fourth place. Cases: 20,057 two days after record 22,339.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,748 new deaths and 168,992 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,348, four days after record 1,610, as well as 33,552 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 488 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,331 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 230 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,924 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 559 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 20,921 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,698,273. No. 10 Spain no data one day after 400 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and 42,885 case Friday one day after record 44,357.
No. 11 Germany reported 516 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 12,428 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 346 deaths and 6,322 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 69 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,207 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 146 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,974 and 5,124 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 11,005. Neighboring Norway no deaths for second day in row to remain as 544, as well as 238 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death one week ago Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 47th behind Croatia with 4,635. China added 80 cases Sunday.
South Korea: 12 deaths Sunday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,349 plus 392 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 83 deaths one day after record 108 for a total of 5,064, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 4,717 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 498 deaths with the record 839 four days earlier and 12,271 cases.
