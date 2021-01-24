Fort Pierce man explains decision to trespass during Capitol riot

"I just knew that there was a whole front-line of people entering the Capitol step by step," he recalled. "Then when we were in, [police] were waving us through. Not all of them. Not all of them. Some of them were. When I left the Capitol building, I was by myself when I left. I walked down the stairs and there was a policeman waving me out. I didn't get arrested right there for trespassing. That's why I'm saying, I'm confused."