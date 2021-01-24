State's deaths increase by 129, lowest in 2 weeks; deaths drop under 10K to 9,535

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,348, four days after record 1,610, as well as 33,552 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 488 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,331 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 230 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,924 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 559 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 20,921 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,698,273. No. 10 Spain no data one day after 400 deaths, with the record 996 April 2, and 42,885 case Friday one day after record 44,357.