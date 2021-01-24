100th birthday celebration held for WWII veteran

A World War II veteran got quite the surprise Saturday for his 100th birthday.
Friends and family stopped by the recreation center in Lantana to wish Jack Bornstein a happy birthday.
The mayor gave Bornstein a proclamation.
Bornstein is a World War II veteran who served for four years in the U.S. Army.
In 1942, Bornstein was drafted into military service and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Following his time in the military, he was an attorney for 42 years.
Bornstein said he doesn't feel any different than he did a half century ago.
"No different than now or when I was 50, except my legs aren't mobile anymore, but otherwise I feel great," he said.
Bornstein's family plans on making this an annual drive, not only to honor hiss birthday, but also to help raise money for a foundation the Kiwanis Club of Hypoluxo named in honor of Bornstein, who has been a part of the club for years.
The foundation helps support area children in need.
A GoFundMe page has been created for anyone wishing to donate.
Scripps Only Content 2021