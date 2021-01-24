Volunteers with veterans' organization improve Delray Beach children's garden

Volunteers with Unified Dream Foundation, a veteran-owned nonprofit organization based in Royal Palm Beach, helped improve the Delray Beach Children's Garden on Saturday.
More than 20 veterans from Palm Beach County came to help the gardens by improving some existing buildings and planting and building new structures for the kids.
The activity also helps veterans by staying involved in the community.
Unified Dream Foundation founder Jake G. Hampu said reintegration into society is extremely difficult for veterans.
"We're often discharged days after leaving some of the most violent places on Earth," he said. "Our veterans are taking their own lives and we need to educate the community on the battle that they go through."
The garden plans on reopening with the new improvements Monday.
