Body of pilot found after small plane crashes near Boynton Beach Inlet

The body of a 24-year-old man has been found inside a small plane that crashed near the Boynton Beach Inlet on Sunday night, authorities say.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted around 12:30 p.m. Monday that divers with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office located the man's body inside the downed aircraft.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 on Monday morning showed the outline of the plane under the water about a mile offshore, with an orange buoy tied to the wreckage.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Piper PA-28 Cherokee was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana to Merritt Island Airport when it was reported to have crashed about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft was located "pretty much intact" on Monday morning in approximately 40 feet of water.
The U.S. Coast Guard and PBSO spent hours searching for the 24-year-old man who was piloting the plane.
The pilot's body was eventually found inside the aircraft around 11 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. His identity has not been released.
"I came down here to do some fishing and found out out about the tragedy here," said Louis Lobello.
Lobello watched the search efforts on Monday morning and said the Boynton Beach Inlet can be dangerous.
"The wind is blowing in and the tide is going out, so it makes it a little dangerous," Lobello said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
