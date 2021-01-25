Brady, Gronkowski recreate 'Bad Boy for Life' victory video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have a message for the rest of the NFL: "We ain't going nowhere."
That was the message the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and tight end had for Brady's Instagram followers after Sunday's 31-26 upset of the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.
But they left it up to P. Diddy to do the talking.
Brady and Gronkowski famously dropped their victory video, which included a rift from P. Diddy's "Bad Boy for Life" song, after the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship two years ago to advance to the Super Bowl.
The video was widely shared and set the stage for their last Super Bowl together. Or so it seemed.
After beating the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII, Gronkowski retired and Brady returned for one last hurrah in New England, but the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in a wild-card playoff game.
Instead of sailing off into the sunset, Brady bolted for Tampa last year and Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with his former signal caller.
So far, so good. Brady is preparing to play in his 10th Super Bowl, while Gronkowski will be playing in his six -- but it'll be their first in a Bucs uniform.
As they made their way back to Tampa, Brady and Gronkowski decided to recreate their victory video, once again to the words of P. Diddy. The caption on Brady's post early Monday simply read, "W."
Now, Brady, Gronkowski and the Bucs are headed home for Super Bowl LV. The game is being played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
