Buccaneers beat Packers, headed home for Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home for the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Sunday's NFC Championship game to earn a trip to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The Bucs (14-5) become the first team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl.
Brady overcame three interceptions and five sacks to help the Bucs reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 championship season.
The 43-year-old quarterback owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team.
They'll face the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.
