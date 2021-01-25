Coast Guard searches for small plane after report of crash

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane that apparently crashed in the ocean off the South Florida coast.
Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said the Piper PA-28 Cherokee was reported to have crashed about a mile off the Boynton Beach Inlet about 8 p.m. Sunday.
A Coast Guard helicopter, cutter and small boat were searching the water for the wreckage or any survivors.
Boynton Beach police and fire-rescue crews were assisting in the search.
It was not immediately known from where the plane originated or where it was headed.
Hernandez said the Coast Guard would continue to search throughout the night.
