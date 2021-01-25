COVID-19 pandemic impacting 'Sandwich Generation'

A Boca Raton psychotherapist says the COVID-19 pandemic is having a detrimental impact to what's known as the "Sandwich Generation," those taking care of their children and their parents.
Lindy Harvey knows about giving back.
"I’m the executive director of the Spirit of Giving which is a non-profit collaborative in Palm Beach County and northern Broward County," Harvey said.
Harvey said COVID-19 has made the need even greater.
“We were able to distribute 6,200 gifts to our non-profit member’s children. So, it was an amazing program," Harvey said.
Harvey said the need didn’t stop at the community level.
“My father had suffered a second stroke in February before COVID. He actually got out of rehab March 10," Harvey said.
Harvey is a part of what’s called the "Sandwich Generation," helping to take care of her father and her children.
“Well what’s frustrating to me is that the middle group can’t get the vaccine because we are kind of being caretakers for both groups," Harvey said.
“This is a particularly difficult time, I think the sandwich generation is something to be spoken about because of the stress levels," said licensed psychotherapist Kristen Bomas
Bomas said it’s important to find balance.
“Number one wake up in the morning and think about a positive thing you can do for yourself. Number two think about a person in your life you can lean on and talk to that person about that. How are you going to make that look?" Bomas said. “So back yourself away from the expectations, expectations always are stress and allow yourself to ask each person, what are your rules for COVID these are mine. Then ask how you can balance those rules.”
