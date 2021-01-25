Florida making strides in administering COVID-19 vaccine at long-term care facilities

Florida is making good on one of its top priorities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Speaking at the River Garden Hebrew House for the Aged in Jacksonville on Monday, DeSantis said that by the end of the month, the COVID-19 vaccine will have been offered to every resident and staff member at all of Florida's nearly 4,000 long-term care facilities.
"This was an important mission," DeSantis said. "The top priority for vaccinations should be staff and residents of long-term care facilities. That has been where we've seen the greatest mortality."
The governor added that 97% of all skilled nursing facilities in Florida have at least one vaccinated resident or staff member, and more than 2,000 assisted living facilities in the Sunshine State have at least one vaccinated resident.
CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, along with state strike teams, have been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff members at long-term care facilities since December.
"This has been a priority for us, protecting vulnerable people," DeSantis said.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 1,379,502 people have received the coronavirus vaccine in the Sunshine State.
