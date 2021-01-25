2 more COVID-19 vaccine trials raise hope for more doses

Two new COVID-19 vaccine trials could be close to applying for government approval and potentially opening up millions of doses to a strained vaccine supply system.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
"I would say that should happen in the incoming weeks, not months and months from now, hopefully, a few weeks from now," said Dr. Larry Bush, the lead investigator in the AstraZeneca trial in Palm Beach County.
The trial, which has 30,000 participants nationwide, is now closed, meaning as soon as the last patients receive the second shot, data will be collected and possibly presented to the FDA.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine trial, a single shot dose, is also reported to be near an end, meaning their vaccine could also be up for approval soon.
"Anything that's going to prove to be efficacious, the FDA feels the benefit outweighs the risk should be used, and that will really open the supply line,” Bush said.
Currently, Pfizer and Moderna have the only COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S., and supplies to the states are already reported to be low with high demand.
Johnson & Johnson also has a two-shot vaccine entering a trial. Anyone interested in volunteering in Palm Beach County is asked to call 561-770-7370.
Scripps Only Content 2021