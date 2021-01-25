Paddleboarder captures video of encounter with 14-ft. shark

A Martin County couple captured video of a great hammerhead shark in the Intracoastal Waterway near Boy Scout Island on Saturday.
Jeff Byron said he saw what looked like two dolphins trapped and decided to paddle towards it on his paddleboard.
He said once he got closer, he noticed it to be a great hammerhead shark but chose to continue paddling towards it.
At one point, Byron said, he was within 3 feet of the shark that he said was about 14-feet long.
He said the water was only 2-feet deep.
"Once it turned towards me, then I was more looking at it and not on my phone because I was concerned for sure, and I didn't take my eyes off it," said Byron. "I've seen plenty of sharks out there and some larger ones too, but they didn't turn away, so I wasn't overly worried, but it was certainly a giant."
Byron's wife, Brenda, was farther away and decided not to pursue the shark.
She said she has not been able to stop thinking about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
