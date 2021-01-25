Seminoles jump back into AP rankings after undefeated New Year

Florida State is back in The Associated Press top 25 basketball poll.
The Seminoles (9-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) went from unranked to No. 16 in the latest AP poll released Monday.
Florida State began the season ranked No. 21 but fell out of the rankings after losing two of three in December and then having three ACC games postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
But the Seminoles are 4-0 since the start of the New Year, having won each game by at least seven points.
Their most recent win was Saturday's 80-61 victory at then-No. 20 Clemson.
Florida State is currently in second place in the ACC standings behind No. 8 Virginia, which is undefeated in conference play.
The reigning ACC champion hosts Miami (6-8, 2-7) on Wednesday night.
