Small plane found after crashing near Boynton Beach Inlet

A small plane has been found in the water near the Boynton Beach Inlet after crashing Sunday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday morning.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the outline of the plane under the water about a mile offshore, with an orange buoy tied to the wreckage.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
The U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now searching for a 24-year-old man who was piloting the plane.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Piper PA-28 Cherokee was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana to Merritt Island Airport when it was reported to have crashed about 8 p.m. Sunday.
