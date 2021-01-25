Small plane found after crashing near Boynton Beach Inlet

January 25, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 12:31 PM

A small plane has been found in the water near the Boynton Beach Inlet after crashing Sunday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday morning.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the outline of the plane under the water about a mile offshore, with an orange buoy tied to the wreckage.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now searching for a 24-year-old man who was piloting the plane.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Piper PA-28 Cherokee was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana to Merritt Island Airport when it was reported to have crashed about 8 p.m. Sunday.

