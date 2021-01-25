State's deaths increase by 129, lowest in 2 weeks; cases drop under 10K to 9,535

Florida's cases rose by 9,535 after six days more than 10,000, as deaths increased by 129, the lowest since 108 in two weeks, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 136,824 one day after a record 219,842. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.25 percent one day after 6.55 percent, the lowest since 6.24 on Nov. 26 with a two-week high of 12.3 two days ago and a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 8.33 percent one day after 5.91, the lowest since 5.78 Dec. 13 with a two-week high of 10.97 two days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.92 percent one day after 8.36, the lowest since 8.1 on Nov. 26 with a two-week high of 15.8e two days earlier and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 324 days, the death toll has reached 25,293 for an average of 78 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 25,693, which rose by 3 to 400.
Florida was among 5 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Sunday as deaths in the U.S. passed 400,000 Tuesday, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 25 million Sunday, six days after going past 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths surpassed 25,000 on Friday, taking six days from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deathsy, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 153 Saturday.
Sunday's total was the lowest since 108 on Monday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
The rise of 217 one week ago Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. Before the increases this month, the last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 5 to 2,098 after 10 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 27 to 4,730 and Broward is third at 2,034 with 16 more.
Deaths didn't increased on the Treasure Coast with St. Lucie at 470, Martin at 236 and Indian River at 212. Okeechobee increased by 1` to 57, the first increase in 10 days with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 49 deaths in South Florida of the 130 state total, which is 37.7 percent, there are 9,837, which is 38.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,156, an average of 165 and 4.8 percent, compared with 1,225 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 62 over seven days for 3.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.5 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,649,449, including 101,831 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California passed 3 million Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 9,432, which is different than the 9,535 increase because of an update from previous days.
Sunday's increased cases were the least since 8,002 on Monday. The next day increased cases were 9,816, the last time they were under 5 digits.
The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Last Sunday's rise was 11,093.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 18.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,763. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 536 one day also after 812 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 1,013, St. Lucie 100, Martin 28, Indian River 53 and Okeechobee 29. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 358,80`1 and Broward is second at 166,058, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 78,170 for an average of 11,167 at 5.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 94,269 for an average of 13,467. The average since the first case, which was 330 days ago, is 4,998 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 52.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 95.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 148 on Dec. 30.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 179 compared with 267 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 6,726 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 26 in one day. Twenty days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 26th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Nebraska at 1,868 and West Virginia at 1,856. Rhode Island has the same number at the county: 2,083.
Hillsborough County increased by 5 to 1,238 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 4 to 1,224. Polk rose by 1 to 929 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 894 in seventh, Duval by 10 to 873 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 772 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,295,646 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 7.57 percent one day after a two-week low of 6.31 and two days after two-week high of 10.83. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.73 percent one day after a two-week low of 5.47 percent and a high of 13.48 two days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week low of 8.11 percent one day after 8.72 and two-week high of 16.79 Jan. 12. Martin's rate was 4.66 percent one day after a low a two-week low of 3.21 and a two-week high of 10.58 four days ago. Indian River's rate was 7.28 percent one day 5.24 percent, a two-week high of 13.40 two days ago with 2.09 percent Jan. 13 on an unusually high 4,549 negative tests. Okeechobee's rate of 9.62 percent on 282 negative tests was one day after 12.59 on 132 negative tests with a two-week high of 27.27 on 88 negative tests two day ago and a low of 7.05 on 224 negative tests three days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,1389,000 deaths and neared 99.8 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5 (-0.1), Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.3 and Okeechobee 1.8.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,179, U.S. 1,297, world 274.3. New York, which represents 10.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,179 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 138 people with a rise of 2.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,060 people 85 and older, an increase of 41 in one day.
Infant to 4: 30,546 cases, an increase of 258, and 464 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 92,467 cases, an increase of 728 with 425 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,157,350 of the 1,619,288 residents' cases. In that group, 1,528 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,370,411 cases. A total of 4,268 have died, with 23 more, for a 0.32 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 24,778 with an increase of 171. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 70 to 17,088. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 56 to 14,859. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,709 from 9,664. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,642 vs. 7,595.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,203 rising 69, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,242 with an increase of 30 and Stuart at 4,363, a rise of 10.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 2 to 790 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 70,171 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 67,997 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,489 with 15 more compared with 12 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 627, St. Lucie by 7 to 1,216, Indian River stayed at 578 and Okeechobee by 6 to 326.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,124, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 22. Palm Beach County is second at 893, with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 939.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 419,204 Sunday, an increase of 1,765 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 21,804 at 5.5 percent. The rise one Sunday ago was 1,749.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 191 to rise to 42,325 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 429 two days after state-record 764 deaths at 36,790. No. 3 Texas with rise of 208 at 34,322. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 17 at 20,951.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 40, No. 7 Pennsylvania 83 No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts 75, No. 10 Georgia 3.
Also with at least 50, No. 16 North Carolina 109, No. 16 Louisiana 74 (two days), No. 21 Arizona 68, No. 21 South Carolina 60. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data on weekend.
Cases
Infections increased to 25,124,064 Sunday with a rise of 133,216 after a record 298,031 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Sunday was 177,918.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,109,151 with U.S.-high 36,790 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,240,526 (including probable) with 10,089, including 1,358 probable, after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,326,987 with 12,720 after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,101,819 with 3,292 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-one states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 9 Arizona 7,217, No. 10 North Carolina 5,096, No. 12 New Jersey 4,613, No. 6 Ohio 4,481, No. 7 Georgia 4,210, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,976, No. 18 Virginia 3,792, No. 16 Massachusetts 3,750, No. 23 Louisiana 3,604 (two days), No. 21 South Carolina 3,450.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.4 percent of the 9,511 deaths, four days after a record 17,487 deaths and 20.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 97,924 at 4.8 percent. One Sunday ago, the deaths were 9,494.
Cases: Increased by 455,867, after a record 842,873 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Sunday ago, the cases were 558,960.
No. 2 Brazil: 562 deaths for a total of 217,037 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 28,323 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,844,577.
No. 3 India: 155 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 153,502 and in third place. Cases: 14,849 compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,654,533. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 530 deaths Sunday three days after record 1,803 deaths for a total of 149,614 in fourth place. Cases: 10,872 three days after record 22,339.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 2,908 new deaths and 140,359 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 610, five days after record 1,610, as well as 30,004 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 299 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 11,629 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 172 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 18,436 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 491 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,127 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,719,400. No. 10 Spain no data after 400 deaths Friday, with the record 996 April 2, and 42,885 case Friday one day after record 44,357.
No. 11 Germany reported 241 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 10,051 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 110 deaths and 4,683 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 89 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,945 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 120 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 19,094 and 4,852 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data for the weekend and is at 11,005. Neighboring Norway no deaths for third day in row to remain as 544, as well as 154 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death one week ago Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 47th behind Croatia with 4,635. China added 124 cases Monday.
South Korea: 11 deaths Monday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,360 plus 437 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 56 deaths two days after record 108 for a total of 5,133, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 3,990 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 498 deaths with the record 839 four days earlier and 12,271 cases.
