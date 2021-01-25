State's increased cases 9,720, back-to-back under 10k: deaths up 153 vs. 129 day before

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 610, five days after record 1,610, as well as 30,004 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 299 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 11,629 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 172 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 18,436 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 491 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 21,127 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,719,400. No. 10 Spain no data after 400 deaths Friday, with the record 996 April 2, and 42,885 case Friday one day after record 44,357.