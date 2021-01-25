Urban League providing help for small businesses

The Urban League of Palm Beach County wants to provide help, including financial assistance, to minority-owned small businesses.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
Representatives say with their help, they can assist small business owners in creating, sustaining and growing their companies.
Regardless of the stage of the business, the Urban League said their Entrepreneurship Center can provide help.
They offer one-on-one sessions to help create a business plan and help leaders manage small businesses.
It was a busy lunch hour Monday at Smoothie Me Please in Riviera Beach on Broadway.
Owner Ashley Walker opened her small business just a week ago.
"To be able to open up a storefront in the middle of a pandemic is insane to me," Walker said.
She believes her business is off to a great start because of support from the community since opening day.
"We were overwhelmed with support and extremely thankful to the Riviera Beach community," Walker said.
The Urban League of Palm Beach county wants more minority-owned small businesses like her's to succeed.
"The biggest problem is that they don't have access to funds, to capital. They don't know the process to get there. That's why we are here," said Patrick Franklin, the organization's president and CEO.
The Urban League works with the county and the state to help with funds or help entrepreneurs become eligible for small business loans.
"Many of our businesses fail because they just aren't funded properly to get started and survive the first six months to a year," Franklin said. "We are made up of small businesses, and it provides jobs. It provides income back into the community."
Call Junie Estime at 561-577-4735 to schedule an appointment to speak to a ULPBC representative.
