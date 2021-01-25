Workshops scheduled for State Road 7 extension project

Two new workshops are scheduled Thursday to redesign the controversial State Road 7 extension project in West Palm Beach.
The extension of the road in the western area of the city has been a point of contention for years, leading to a lawsuit by the city and millions in legal fees to stop the construction.
Last April, the city of West Palm Beach said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked the project's permit.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had previously approved the construction of the extension in 2017.
The Florida Department of Transportation says refinements were made to the design to reduce the footprint and minimize environmental impacts.
The city has fought the project because it traverses an area that provides the city its drinking water.
The virtual public information workshops are scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
