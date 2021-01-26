Body of pilot found after small plane crashes near Boynton Beach Inlet

He was a computer engineer who quit that to peruse his dream to be a pilot, and spent his last moments in the Cockpit doing what he always wanted to do 'Fly'. His dad was also a pilot in the Indian Navy currently flying commercial after his retirement from the Navy. Abhishek Patter, the deceased pilot was training with a local flight school in Merrit Island to become a commercial pilot. He was on a routine solo night flight training mission when the accident occurred.

We are currently working with the local authorities to repatriate his mortal remains back to India to be cremated there.