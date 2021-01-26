'COVID Hunter' hopes to be key in fight against coronavirus

A new device developed by a West Palm Beach-based company is giving hope against the fight against COVID-19.
Called the "COVID Hunter," developers say the handheld device can detect not only the coronavirus but also several mutated strains.
Unveiled at a Tuesday news conference, the portable technology is billed as "the world's first touchless viral detector specially designed to immediately identify the presence" of the virus.
"The distribution of The COVID Hunter would allow rooms, restaurants, venues, vehicles, hospitals, hotels, schools, offices, and others to be scanned for SARS-CoV-2. Surfaces with the virus will be cleaned and retested to ensure the disinfectant was successful. Once areas are clean, persons and objects entering the area would be scanned to screen for the virus," the company said in a written statement.
Developers say this technology will allow the world to resume common activities we enjoyed before the pandemic hit last year.
The product was developed by Advanced Medical Solutions International, which says they are working to have their product approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization.
Below are some technical aspects regarding the device provided by the manufacturer:
