Deputies: Doctor sent sexually explicit text messages, nude photos to teen

A South Florida doctor has been arrested after he sent sexually explicit text messages and photographs to a teenager, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Stewart Bitman, 64, of Parkland, was arrested Tuesday morning after a joint investigation between the BSO and Coral Springs police.
Detectives received information that, in early April, Bitman sent sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old, BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.
Investigators believe Bitman knew he was communicating with a child and, while attempting to solicit children, portrayed himself as a teenage boy, Grossman said.
Bitman was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, seizing numerous electronic devices for further forensic analysis, Grossman said.
He faces three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.
Detectives were working to identify additional children with whom Bitman may have communicated. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (954) 888-5290 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
